CKW Financial Group Invests $53,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,957,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,592,000 after buying an additional 5,765,285 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,695,000 after buying an additional 3,922,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,224,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,078,000 after buying an additional 548,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in UBS Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,455,000 after purchasing an additional 167,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.73. 103,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,043. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

