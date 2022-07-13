CKW Financial Group Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 347,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Heliogen accounts for about 0.3% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Movers Lab LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,250,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,012,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,645,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,301,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Gross acquired 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,602,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,768.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 225,786 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $449,314.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,001,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,943,205.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,525,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,417. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.15. Heliogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

