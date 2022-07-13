CKW Financial Group Purchases 700 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in MetLife were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,762,000 after acquiring an additional 48,072 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,272,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.31. The stock had a trading volume of 195,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,455. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

