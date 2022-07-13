ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,040. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,031,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,465,000 after buying an additional 578,071 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 795.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 82,932 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after buying an additional 27,730 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000.

