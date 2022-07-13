ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,040. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th.
