Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.28

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 6767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 12.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.02 million. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky bought 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $26,389.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,672.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at $397,240.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 547,123 shares of company stock worth $7,373,738.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

