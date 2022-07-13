ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $792,207.06 and approximately $881,871.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

