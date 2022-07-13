ClinTex CTi (CTI) Tops One Day Volume of $1.27 Million

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $838,969.51 and approximately $1.27 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ClinTex CTi

CTI is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

