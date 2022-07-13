CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $213.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

CME has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.20.

CME opened at $203.17 on Wednesday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.88 and a 200-day moving average of $222.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

