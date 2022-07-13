Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,525

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,475 ($29.44) to GBX 2,525 ($30.03) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCH. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,225 ($26.46).

Shares of LON CCH traded down GBX 25 ($0.30) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,903 ($22.63). The company had a trading volume of 1,821,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,806. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,753.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,943.68. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($33.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,498.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($18.80) per share, for a total transaction of £34,133.79 ($40,596.80). Insiders purchased 2,604 shares of company stock worth $4,213,934 in the last 90 days.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

