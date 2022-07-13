Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Up 1,753.3% in June

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 1,753.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CGTX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,127. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $13.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

