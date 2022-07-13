Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Down to $8.48

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $8.06. Coherus BioSciences shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 1,376 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The company has a market cap of $645.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $121,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $174,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

