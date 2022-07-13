Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Down to $8.48

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $8.06. Coherus BioSciences shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 1,376 shares.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The company has a market cap of $645.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $121,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $174,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
