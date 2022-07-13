Colony Family Offices LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.96. 181,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130,277. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.