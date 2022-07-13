CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down to $6.24

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $5.87. CommScope shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 7,122 shares traded.

COMM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.68.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 17,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 209,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,217.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 59,927 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in CommScope by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CommScope by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

