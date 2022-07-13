Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Down 7.1%

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.33 and last traded at $59.38. 952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 249,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 83.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,117,345.46. Following the sale, the executive now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $992,025.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,378,633.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,523,000 after acquiring an additional 768,098 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,312,000 after purchasing an additional 397,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 319,722 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 554,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,230,000 after purchasing an additional 177,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.