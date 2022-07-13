Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($73.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($87.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($78.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($75.00) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 300,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,917. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2552 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (Get Rating)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.