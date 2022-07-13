Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading 4.4% Higher

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.45. 38,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,103,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.