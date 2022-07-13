Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) CFO Andre S. Valentine Purchases 2,500 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.99 per share, for a total transaction of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,295.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of CNXC traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.67. 258,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.45. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Concentrix by 846.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Concentrix by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Concentrix (Get Rating)
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concentrix (CNXC)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.