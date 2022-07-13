Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) CFO Andre S. Valentine Purchases 2,500 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.99 per share, for a total transaction of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,295.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CNXC traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.67. 258,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.45. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Concentrix by 846.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Concentrix by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

