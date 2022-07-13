Conflux Network (CFX) Price Tops $0.32

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,412.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,044.66 or 0.05381380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027623 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00245139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00634169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00071584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00505385 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

