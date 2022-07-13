Contrasting Rafael (NYSE:RFL) & Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -3,757.51% -63.38% -54.18% Fangdd Network Group -131.15% -129.43% -42.11%

Rafael has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fangdd Network Group has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rafael and Fangdd Network Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million 11.37 -$24.54 million ($7.64) -0.28 Fangdd Network Group $147.88 million 0.07 -$193.77 million ($18.74) -0.10

Rafael has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fangdd Network Group. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fangdd Network Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Rafael and Fangdd Network Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Fangdd Network Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Rafael beats Fangdd Network Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael (Get Rating)

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. The company's lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), which is being evaluated in various clinical studies, including two Phase III registrational clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and r/r acute myeloid leukemia. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Fangdd Network Group (Get Rating)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services. In addition, it operates Fangduoduo that offers personalized services to potential real estate buyers; and provides information matching, real estate agency, financial, and channel services. Further, the company operates www.fangdd.com that offers real estate agents and real estate buyers region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities; and offers data analysis services. As of December 31, 2021, its marketplace had approximately 378 thousand active agents and covers 157 million properties in China. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

