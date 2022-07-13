Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.16

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.16 and last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 721713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.38.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTS. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.02.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
