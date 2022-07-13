Convex Finance (CVX) Price Reaches $5.14 on Top Exchanges

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Convex Finance has a market cap of $332.56 million and $11.02 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.14 or 0.00026509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00108786 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,980,788 coins and its circulating supply is 64,673,029 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.