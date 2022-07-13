Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Trading 8,909% Higher

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (OTC:CODQL – Get Rating) shares traded up 8,909% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 2,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 23,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Coronado Global Resources Company Profile

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States.

