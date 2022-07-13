Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 237,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,574.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 61.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $499,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 955.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRSR opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

