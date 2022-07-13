Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 7,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 76,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth $2,440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corsair Partnering by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Corsair Partnering during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Corsair Partnering during the first quarter worth $40,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

