Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $490.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $404.70 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

