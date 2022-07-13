Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $227,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $484.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $473.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $404.70 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.