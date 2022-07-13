Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.5% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $485.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $404.70 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

