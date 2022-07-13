Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.85.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth about $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth about $112,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.