Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 177,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 41,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.10. 623,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,105,043. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39.

