Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 8,303 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 19.6% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $381.31. 476,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,539,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.92 and its 200-day moving average is $428.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

