CPChain Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $88,397.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPChain has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

