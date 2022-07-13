Credit Suisse Group Lowers Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Price Target to $8.00

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 247.83% from the company’s current price.
Shares of JSPR stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $18.88.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,712,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,239,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.
About Jasper Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.
