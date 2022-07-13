Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.54 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $70.54 million and $4.67 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.43 or 0.99222406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00039930 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00025081 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001106 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.