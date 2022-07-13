Crew Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.7% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,076,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 316.8% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.83. The company had a trading volume of 164,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,696. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average is $102.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

