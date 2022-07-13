Crew Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,922 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 606,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,455,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.61. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

