Crew Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 8,930 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $328,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 56,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 73,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.