Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 11,880 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.96. 525,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,836,743. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

