Critical Analysis: Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) versus Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -59.59% -25.03% -18.27% Five9 -11.43% -24.00% -3.90%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Soluna and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Five9 1 2 16 0 2.79

Five9 has a consensus price target of $159.89, indicating a potential upside of 72.59%. Given Five9’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than Soluna.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soluna and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $14.35 million 4.09 -$5.26 million N/A N/A Five9 $609.59 million 10.57 -$53.00 million ($1.09) -84.99

Soluna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 61.8% of Soluna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Soluna has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Five9 beats Soluna on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soluna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, video, chat, email, website, social media, click-to-call, callback, and mobile channels, as well as through APIs; and provides natural language processing and automatic speech recognition solutions. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

