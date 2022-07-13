CROAT Price Down 2.6% This Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, CROAT has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $73,637.90 and approximately $9.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 92,993,676 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

