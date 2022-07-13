Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.14

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and traded as low as $14.19. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 94,475 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.09% and a return on equity of 223.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.47%. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 268.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

