CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 653,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,518 shares of company stock worth $19,906,556. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $174.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.50 and a 200-day moving average of $184.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

