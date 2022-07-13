Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Nauset Wealth Management. LLC

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises about 0.5% of Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after acquiring an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,349,000 after acquiring an additional 154,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after acquiring an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,552 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.47.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $170.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.34.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

