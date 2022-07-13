Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Up 550.0% in June

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTK. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,627,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 1,250.8% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 113,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 105,016 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPTK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. 3,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,793. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

