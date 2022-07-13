CryptoTycoon Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,824.00 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $276,097.61 and approximately $14,824.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00009505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.99 or 1.00038622 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003026 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 885,222 coins and its circulating supply is 146,039 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

