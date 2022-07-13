Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Up 5.3%

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. 3,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,409,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLTH. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter valued at about $57,927,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cue Health by 84.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cue Health during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

