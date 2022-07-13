CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Shares of CVS opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

