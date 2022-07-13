CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lessened by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.2% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 159,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,883,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $195,063,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Shares of CVS opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.