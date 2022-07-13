Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $61,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Danaher by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Danaher by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.57.

NYSE DHR opened at $250.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.48. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

