Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Shares Down 2.4%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 37,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,093,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Data Storage in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a PE ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Data Storage ( OTCMKTS:DTST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 2.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Storage during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Data Storage by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Data Storage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 344,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.

