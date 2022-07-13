Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Purchases $1,020,036.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. 44,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

