Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Purchases $1,020,036.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. 44,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.